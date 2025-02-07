State Secretary Vincent Karremans (Youth, Prevention, and Sport) to visit Saba

State Secretary Vincent Karremans (Youth, Prevention, and Sport) will visit Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba from 9 to 15 February 2025. During his visit, he will meet with various healthcare and social institutions and engage in discussions on the challenges and opportunities related to healthcare, youth care, social support, and prevention in the Caribbean Netherlands.

A key focus during these discussions and visits across all three islands will be the improvement of the referral process for medical transfers, a commitment State Secretary Karremans made during a parliamentary committee debate on healthcare in the Caribbean Netherlands last autumn.

Saba

The visit will begin on Saba, where the State Secretary will meet with the Executive Council and visit Saba Cares Foundation. Discussions will center on healthcare services on the island, with a particular emphasis on home care and social support. Additionally, during a visit to the gymnasium, he will engage in conversations about the importance of sports and after-school activities for young people.

RCN