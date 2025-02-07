KPCN publishes Crime Analysis Dutch Caribbean 2020-2024

The Dutch Caribbean Police Force (KPCN) has released the Crime Analysis (CBA) 2020-2024, the third report of its kind since 2010. This analysis provides a comprehensive overview of crime trends on Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba over the past four years and serves as a foundation for a strategic approach to security and law enforcement in the Dutch Caribbean.

Unlike previous editions, this report was conducted entirely by KPCN analysts, showcasing the organization’s growing expertise in crime analysis. The findings offer policymakers and citizens valuable insights to foster a collaborative and data-driven approach to addressing security challenges.

Several Insights from the CBA 2020-2024

The analysis highlights several trends and challenges that impact security in the region:

Traffic Crime : Issues caused by poorly maintained roads, increasing traffic congestion, and alcohol consumption.

: Issues caused by poorly maintained roads, increasing traffic congestion, and alcohol consumption. Youth Crime: Alarming increase in theft and violence, while there is a lack of youth care and rehabilitation options.

Alarming increase in theft and violence, while there is a lack of youth care and rehabilitation options. Violent Crime: Rise in domestic and nightlife-related violence, requiring additional measures.

Rise in domestic and nightlife-related violence, requiring additional measures. Property Crime: Declining numbers overall, but concerns about scooter thefts on Bonaire and home burglaries on Saba.

Declining numbers overall, but concerns about scooter thefts on Bonaire and home burglaries on Saba. Drug Crime: Persistent issue with drug exports from Bonaire and limited visibility into involved criminal networks.

Persistent issue with drug exports from Bonaire and limited visibility into involved criminal networks. Firearm Crime: Alarming increase, especially in the second half of 2024, with young suspects playing a significant role.

Alarming increase, especially in the second half of 2024, with young suspects playing a significant role. Migration Crime: Increase in human trafficking and exploitation due to political instability in the region.

Increase in human trafficking and exploitation due to political instability in the region. Financial and Economic Crime: Fraud and money laundering, especially in the real estate sector.

Fraud and money laundering, especially in the real estate sector. Cybercrime: Growing reports of fraud and hacking, while law enforcement faces challenges in investigations.

Growing reports of fraud and hacking, while law enforcement faces challenges in investigations. Environmental Crime: Illegal waste dumping and damage to coral reefs call for stricter enforcement.

Basis for strategic priorities

The CBA 2020-2024 is based on KPCN data, supported with information from, among others, the Public Prosecutor’s Office, the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee (KMar), the Coast Guard of the Caribbean Area, and the Detective Collaboration Team. Through close cooperation with chain partners, a complete view of crime trends is created.

The goal is to identify crime patterns, spot trends promptly and develop targeted strategies. By sharing this information, the KPCN aims to contribute to a safe living environment and encourage effective measures against crime. The CBA targets policymakers, collaborating partners, and the community so that everyone can better understand what is going on and how to work together for safety. As a result of the research, KPCN will work with chain partners to determine strategic priorities for the coming years.

The power of intel and analysis

Head of Information and Expertise, Mr. Melvin Sint Jago, emphasizes the importance of this analysis for effective and intel-driven law enforcement: “By systematically analyzing crime data, we can spot trends early and develop targeted strategies. This enables us to act proactively and deploy our resources more efficiently, which is essential for a safer Dutch Caribbean.”

You can download the full report in Dutch HERE.

KPCN

An automatic translation into English is HERE.