Preparations for the development of the Black Rock Harbor and Solar Park 2 get underway

The Public Entity of Saba has invited qualified general contractors to submit bids for the

public tender for the “Civil Works for Black Rock Harbor Road and Giles Quarter Road.”

Project Overview:

The selected contractor will undertake civil works, including drainage and utility installations on Black Rock Harbor – & Giles Quarter Road. The PES encourages participation from all interested contractors; however, preference will be given to local and experienced bidders who meet the requirements.

Scope of Work:

Black Rock Harbor Road:

Excavation of a utility trench parallel to the retaining wall (2 meters apart).

Excavation of stormwater culverts.

Placement of utility sleeves.

Backfilling the trench with sand and cement dry mix.

Compaction of the trench.

Reinforced concrete work for stormwater culverts.

Supply and installation of a heavy-duty cast iron grill.

Construction of manholes every 100 meters.

Giles Quarter Road:

Complete earthworks.

Installation of a transformer house at the beginning of the road.

Installation of manholes every 100 meters.

Utility trench construction to the end of the road.

Road construction according to provided drawings (available upon request).

Bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope to the Project Bureau Office (Next to SZV office, behind Bizzy B) in The Bottom, no later than noon on February 28, 2025.

PES