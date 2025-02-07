Changes ahead for Kingdom Representative and Island Councils on Bonaire, St.Eustatius and Saba

The role of the Kingdom Representative for Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba (BES islands) is set to change under a proposal by State Secretary for Digitisation and Kingdom Relations, Zsolt Szabó. The revised responsibilities aim to enhance good governance and financial stability in the Caribbean Netherlands.
The changes will be included in the amendments to the “Wet openbare lichamen Bonaire, Sint Eustatius en Saba” (WolBES) and the “Wet financiën openbare lichamen Bonaire, Sint Eustatius en Saba” (FinBES). These laws define the governance structure and financial regulations of the three special municipalities.
Szabo emphasised the importance of intergovernmental oversight, stating, “Intergovernmental supervision, where and when necessary, requires intensive administrative involvement. This can be shaped more effectively and more appropriately by the Kingdom Representative than by a government member in The Hague. The Kingdom Represenative is much better able to be on location quickly and knows the special circumstances of the administration of Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba.”
While the position of the Kingdom Representative will remain, its function will shift towards ensuring good governance and overseeing intergovernmental supervision. This means a reduced focus on advocating for the islands at the national level.
The three islands have also indicated their intention to establish permanent representation in The Hague. With this development, the Kingdom Representative’s coordinating role as an intermediary between the BES islands and the Dutch government will no longer be necessary. The Executive Councils of Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba have already been informed of these proposed changes.
The amendments to WoIBES and FinBES will be finalised in the coming weeks. A public Internet consultation on the changes is scheduled for the second quarter of 2025, and the bill is expected to be submitted to the House of Representatives in early 2026.
These adjustments will also impact a separate proposal within the bill: the increase in the number of Island Council members. Due to the revised timeline, this change will likely not take effect before the 2027 Island Council elections. Instead, the expansion of council seats is expected to be implemented by 2031.
The proposal to increase the number of Island Council members was first introduced in 2022 by former State Secretary Alexandra van Huffelen. She argued that the councils were no longer proportionate to the population growth since WolBES was enacted in 2010. Increasing the number of members would broaden political representation and strengthen democratic oversight.
Under the original plan, the composition of the Island Councils in the Caribbean Netherlands would have been significantly expanded to better reflect population growth and strengthen governance. Bonaire’s Island Council was set to increase from nine to 15 seats by 2027, with a further expansion to 19 seats by 2031.
Meanwhile, St. Eustatius was expected to see its council grow from five to 11 seats in 2027, while Saba’s council would expand from five to nine seats in the same year.
These changes were intended to enhance political representation, improve administrative capacity and ensure that local governments could effectively meet the growing needs of their communities.
Van Huffelen also suggested aligning the BES electoral system with that of Dutch municipalities, where the number of council members is based on population size, with a minimum of nine representatives per island.
With the revised legislative timeline, the expansion of the Island Councils will now be postponed until 2031.
The Daily Herald.