Stronger domestic violence response needed on Bonaire, Statia and Saba

The approach to domestic violence in the Caribbean Netherlands must be structurally improved. This is the conclusion of the Council for Law Enforcement in a new study on the legal handling of this issue. Although some improvements have been made since 2020 by the Dutch minister of justice and security, major challenges remain.
The Law Enforcement Council expects that increasing awareness of domestic violence, combined with targeted assistance and an effective judicial response, will encourage more victims to seek help and report incidents to the police. A strong judicial approach to domestic violence also serves a preventive function, as it demonstrates to society that such transgressions will not go unpunished.
The Council’s report, published on Thursday, focuses on the judicial response to domestic violence. The foundation for this approach lies in the 2017 Directive on Domestic Violence issued by the Procurator General (PG) of Curacao, St. Maarten and the Caribbean Netherlands. In 2020, the Council formulated several recommendations for judicial organisations in its report on domestic violence in the Caribbean Netherlands.
In 2024, the Council examined the extent to which these recommendations have been implemented. The study also assessed how judicial authorities in the Caribbean Netherlands adhere to the PG’s directive.
For this study, the Council interviewed employees of the relevant judicial organisations, all of whom demonstrated great commitment to addressing domestic violence.
In 2017, the PG issued the Directive on Domestic Violence to improve the response of law enforcement agencies, including the Prosecutor’s Office OM and the police, in tackling domestic violence. The directive establishes guidelines for investigating and prosecuting domestic violence cases and sets conditions for collaboration between the police, OM and other partners such as probation services. These conditions provide insight into judicial procedures and local circumstances that influence the approach to domestic violence.
One requirement outlined in the directive is that the OM, police and probation services establish formal agreements on their cooperation, which must be regularly updated. Another stipulation is that the OM must report annually to the PG on judicial collaboration.
In 2020, the Council found that the Prosecutor’s Office BES (OM BES) had not yet implemented these two requirements. As a result, they were included as recommendations in the Council’s report. However, the present study found that, as of 2024, these recommendations have still not been fully implemented.
Despite some progress, the Council identified several obstacles that hinder the full execution of the directive. These issues require attention in discussions between the OM BES and the PG.
One significant challenge is the shortage of personnel in the Basic Police Care BPZ unit of the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force KPCN. The KPCN reports that it struggles to handle the increasing number of domestic violence cases. The BPZ plays a crucial role in addressing domestic violence, as it is often the first to respond to reports. The initial response of BPZ officers is critical in determining how a case is handled moving forward.
Another challenge involves disparities in how decisions regarding detention are made across different islands. The OM BES must weigh various factors when deciding whether to place a suspect in custody or impose pretrial detention. However, these decisions often differ between Bonaire, Saba and St. Eustatius due to logistical and resource constraints.
On Saba and St. Eustatius, placing a suspect in custody requires police personnel to be reassigned for detainee supervision, reducing the number of officers available for other duties. Additionally, these islands lack detention facilities beyond small police holding cells. If a suspect is placed in pretrial detention, they must be transported by air to the Judicial Institution Caribbean Netherlands (JICN) on Bonaire, which places a significant strain on police resources.
Due to these logistical challenges, suspects on Saba and St. Eustatius are often released under conditions earlier than those on Bonaire. This situation can create a perception among residents that reporting domestic violence incidents is ineffective. The Council recognises that this issue is not unique to domestic violence cases, but emphasises its severity in this context, as victims must be assured legal protection to feel safe in their homes. The Council will further examine this issue in its 2024 study on law enforcement in Saba and St. Eustatius.
During the study, the Council reviewed case records from the OM BES on domestic violence incidents. This review revealed that in some cases, the OM BES failed to make an immediate prosecution decision when suspects were released. According to the Directive on Domestic Violence, prosecutors should ensure that a decision is made as soon as possible. Additionally, domestic violence is considered a high-priority offence requiring prompt investigation and prosecution. The Council believes that domestic violence cases should not be left unresolved for extended periods.
The Council found that the Dutch Ministry of Justice and Security has not provided sufficient oversight regarding the implementation of the 2020 recommendations. The policy measures announced by the minister of justice and security in response to the Council’s 2020 report have since faded from focus in both the ministry and the judicial organisations. Additionally, changes in personnel in the OM BES and KPCN during this period led to a lack of continuity in policy implementation.
The Council recommends ensuring a coordinated implementation of the established agreements on tackling domestic violence across Bonaire, Saba and St. Eustatius, with periodic evaluations. This will help ensure that progress is being made and adjustments are made where necessary.
In line with the directive, as of 2024, the OM BES should submit annual reports to the Prosecutor on judicial cooperation. These reports must also consider the local conditions on each island that may impact the effectiveness of the directive.
Furthermore, the Council emphasises the importance of clear categorisation and prioritisation of domestic violence case files, with set deadlines for their assessments. This will ensure that cases are handled in a timely manner and resources are allocated where they are needed most.
The Council recommends strengthening and maintaining BPZ officers’ training in the recognition and handling of domestic violence cases. This training will ensure that officers are well-equipped to identify and address domestic violence effectively.
Additionally, the Council advises the appointment of dedicated domestic violence officers on Saba and St. Eustatius or the implementation of train-thetrainer programmes. These initiatives will improve law enforcement responses to domestic violence cases in areas where resources are more limited, helping to ensure that these cases receive the attention they deserve.
The Ministry of Justice and Security is encouraged to provide more integrated oversight of the implementation of the Council’s recommendations. This oversight should be coordinated with relevant judicial agencies to ensure that the recommendations are being carried out effectively.
By streamlining the process and maintaining close coordination, the ministry can help ensure that the goals of addressing domestic violence and improving the judicial system are met in a comprehensive manner.
The Council urges the Ministry of Justice and Security to continue allocating resources for the development and implementation of a judicial monitoring system in the Caribbean Netherlands. The Council suggests using domestic violence as a pilot case for this monitoring system.
Furthermore, the Council reiterates its concerns regarding the detention and pretrial custody challenges faced on Saba and St. Eustatius due to the lack of detention facilities. The inconsistencies in detention decisions between these islands and Bonaire create potential inequalities in judicial treatment. This issue will be examined in greater depth in the Council’s 2024 study on law enforcement structures in Saba and St. Eustatius, as outlined in its annual plan.
