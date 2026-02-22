Landscape biographies Saba and St. Eustatius published

This week, Commissioner Eviton Heyliger visited Sint Eustatius to attend the symposium on the landscape and cultural heritage of Saba and Sint Eustatius, hosted by the Cultural Heritage Agency of the Netherlands (RCE).

During the symposium, Commissioner Heyliger was presented with the first copy of the Landscape Biography of Saba by Sharifa Balfour, Director of the Saba Archeological Center Foundation (SABARC) / Saba Heritage Center. The biography was commissioned by the Public Entities of Saba and St. Eustatius and led by the RCE. It serves as a formal record of how Saba’s landscape and community have evolved together over time, connecting various aspects of geology, ecology, maritime activity, and social development into one coherent narrative.

On Saba, the Unspoiled Queen of the Caribbean, people have continually adapted to changing circumstances. Its nature is pristine, and the island is renowned for its cloud forest on the volcano and the coral reef of the Saba Bank. St. Eustatius, The Historical Gem of the Caribbean, has a very different history. It was once the center of Caribbean trade. Goods from all over the world were traded here, and it was also an important port in the trade of enslaved people. Today, both islands have their own distinctive architecture, landscapes, celebrations, and traditions. The landscape biographies are necessary, as the spatial challenges are significant. Tourism, housing development, demographic changes, and climate change threaten the character of both islands.

