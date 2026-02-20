SabaNews_Square_Small_transparent 200x200
Police Report from Wednesday 18 February to Friday 20 February2026

February 20, 2026 Leave a comment

Arrest for Public Drunkenness

On Thursday 19 February at approximately 23:50, a 36-year-old man with the initials A.O.H.was arrested on Thais Hill Road on Saba. He was arrested on suspicion of public drunkennessand for failing to comply with a lawful order.

The suspect was behaving disorderly and provoking a disturbance at an establishment on theaforementioned road. As he was clearly under the influence of alcohol and ignored policeinstructions not to ride a scooter, he was taken into custody.

KPCN

