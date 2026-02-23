DUO will host information sessions to prepare students for moving to The Netherlands

The Education Executive Agency (Dienst Uitvoering Onderwijs, DUO) will visit the Caribbean region from 9 to 27 March to open temporary service desks and organise information sessions about student finance. During the visit, special attention will also be given to a new online tool developed by the government to help students prepare for their move to the Netherlands.

Supporting a Smooth Transition

More than 1,500 young people from the Caribbean region move to the Netherlands each year to pursue their studies. In 2025, DUO joined forces with other government organisations to develop a special online tool designed to make this transition as smooth as possible.

Students can visit:

rijksoverheid.nl/caribischestudenten (Dutch)

(Dutch) government.nl/caribbeanstudents (English)

(English) The tool provides a personalised overview of:

Students’ rights

Practical arrangements they need to make

Where to find help and support

The tool has been well received.

“It is clear that Caribbean students and their parents very much appreciate the tool and that students are consequently much better prepared when they leave for the Netherlands,”

— Monique Hoogerwerf, DUO Coordinator for the Caribbean Region “All of this will help them get their studies off to a good start.”

Information Sessions

Throughout March, DUO will host information sessions. During these sessions, prospective students and their parents will receive information about:

Student finance

Obtaining a Citizen Service Number (Burgerservicenummer, BSN)

Other practical matters related to studying in the Netherlands

Temporary Service Desks

DUO will also open temporary service desks on Saba. Both current and former students can contact these service centres with questions. The service desks assist with:

Repaying study debt (including options to repay in local currency at lower cost)

Reducing monthly instalments

Support for those struggling with payments or facing arrears

Staff members are trained to provide personal assistance and help individuals find suitable solutions.

RCN