Kingdom Day Celebration in The Hague Focuses on Knowledge Exchange

Kingdom Day, observed annually on December 15, remains one of the Netherlands’ least-known public commemorations. This year’s celebration, held at The Hague University of Applied Sciences, marked 71 years since Queen Juliana signed the Charter of the Kingdom and centered on knowledge exchange between science and policy, with a strong focus on the younger generation.

More than 200 participants attended plenary sessions and workshops. The Hague University of Applied Sciences highlighted its role as a key knowledge hub for Kingdom affairs, hosting around 200 students annually from the six Caribbean islands and offering, in collaboration with Leiden University, a postgraduate program in Kingdom Affairs.

Speakers addressed ongoing challenges in Kingdom relations. Vice-President of the Council of State Thom de Graaf pointed to persistent mutual distrust and a lack of continuity caused by frequent changes in Dutch ministers, calling for a “closer Kingdom.” Professor Wouter Veenendaal emphasized the limited political attention given to Kingdom relations in the Netherlands and highlighted the democratic deficit within the Kingdom’s governance structure. He expressed hope that greater knowledge and understanding of the Caribbean parts of the Kingdom would emerge by 2026.

Students and young professionals shared their perspectives. Charvella Wilson (Saba) called for more transparency from island governments and proposed establishing a BES House in The Hague as a platform for dialogue. Juensly Anita (Curaçao) described the Kingdom as a source of opportunity, enabling access to education in the Netherlands, and expressed his intention to share his expertise with the islands in the future. Nathan Perez (Aruba) emphasized the importance of educational mobility while highlighting the need for greater equality in decision-making within the Kingdom.

Overall, the celebration underscored both the challenges and the potential of the Kingdom, with knowledge exchange and youth engagement seen as key drivers for improving relations.

