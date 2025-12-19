Update on ATM Installations on Saba

De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB) is collaborating with an international provider to install new ATM services on Saba to improve banking accessibility .

Status: As of December 19, 2025, the installation has been postponed until the first half of 2026.

Original Plan: The machines were initially scheduled for the second half of 2025, and although the hardware has already arrived on the island, technical adjustments identified during testing necessitated the delay.

Planned Infrastructure: 4 ATMs for cash withdrawals (doubling the current capacity).

2 Cash Boxes for retailers to deposit cash receipts.

Card Acceptance: The new machines are designed to accept all cards from local banks and major international cards.