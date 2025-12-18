Unions and RCN Reach Further Agreements on Collective Labour Agreement

On Thursday, 18 December 2025, the trade unions represented in the sector consultation (ABVO, ACOM, NAPB and STrAF) and the Director of Rijksdienst Caribisch Nederland (RCN), acting as chair of the sector consultation, reached further agreements on the employment terms for government employees working for RCN.

These agreements fulfil commitments made under the ongoing collective labour agreement.

Salaries

The salary increase scheduled to take effect from January 2026 will be adjusted from 1.5% to 5.5%. In addition, it has been agreed that this increase will amount to at least USD 150 gross per employee, prorated according to working hours.

With this measure, both the employer and the trade unions are responding to the widely shared desire to further improve the income position of employees in the lower salary scales. Salary-related allowances will increase by the same percentage.

Allowance for Irregular Working Hours

As of 2026, employees who work according to a roster will retain their allowance for irregular working hours during periods of vacation leave.

Pension

The income threshold above which no pension accrual takes place (the capping limit) will be increased by 5.5%, effective 1 January 2026, instead of the previously agreed 1.5%. This raises the capping limit to USD 59,750.

Consultation

The consultation also addressed ambitions relating to life-phase-aware personnel policies, including parental leave. These discussions were constructive and will be further elaborated in 2026.

Background

In December 2023, the trade unions and the Director of RCN reached a labour conditions agreement covering the period 2024–2026. At that time, it was agreed that additional consultations would take place once financial resources became available.

This agreement was first implemented in December 2024 through an addendum. The agreements now set out in this second addendum will take effect from January 2026.

