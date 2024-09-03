Key Takeaways from the Delegation of the Fixed Commission Kingdom Relations’  visit

The delegation’s visit to Saba in May 2024 began with briefings at the Government Building, where representatives from the Executive Council, Island Council, and the Public Entity Saba (PES) shared updates on the island’s critical issues and recent developments. Below is a summary of the primary discussions.

Economic Affairs

Saba’s economy relies heavily on tourism and the medical school, with nearly all essential goods imported via Sint Maarten, highlighting the island’s dependency. A pressing concern is the decline in medical school enrollment post-hurricanes and the COVID-19 pandemic, significantly affecting income. While the school’s new owners are working to reverse this trend, the PES remains cautiously optimistic.

Saba, the most expensive of the BES islands, is focused on reducing living costs. Currently, subsidies help offset public transport, water, and energy costs, with 40% of the island’s energy needs now met by a solar park. However, challenges like complex land ownership issues hinder further renewable energy expansion. The PES is keen on developing a long-term economic plan and is seeking support from the Netherlands.

Tourism

Tourism accounts for 24% of Saba’s economy, with an ambition to grow to 35% in five years. However, current data on tourism is outdated, and with planned reductions in Winair flights, connectivity remains a challenge. The island’s limited marketing budget of $300,000 necessitates efficient use of resources. A tourism master plan, developed with the University of Florida, is in the implementation phase, focusing on creating more opportunities for tourists to spend, including potential nature contributions and a visitor tax for real-time data collection.

Finance

The 2024 Spring Memorandum and increased free allowance offer a positive step toward financial stability. However, the research by IDEEVersa, based on outdated budgets, doesn’t align with Saba’s current needs. While the free allowance increase is welcomed, concerns persist about its sufficiency for covering both backlogs and new initiatives. Sustainable financial support is critical for addressing ongoing challenges like the organizational development plan and cultural policies.

Climate

The formalization of the climate agenda during the four-country consultation marks progress in tackling climate challenges. While sea level rise minimally affects most of Saba, it threatens vital infrastructure like the port and airport. Recent efforts to underground the electricity grid have enhanced the island’s hurricane resilience. However, the OLS seeks more robust external partnerships and access to EU funds to address secondary climate impacts on the economy, tourism, and labor market.

Spatial Planning

Key concerns in spatial planning include the development of the new Black Rocks Harbour, housing, and road maintenance. The harbour project, the largest in Saba’s history, aims to be hurricane-proof but faces budgetary constraints. Housing remains a challenge due to high costs and limited land availability. The recent agreement with the Ministry of the Interior aims to add 50 affordable homes, with additional support being explored for private home builders. Road maintenance, especially on Fort Bay Road, is critical, as climate change exacerbates erosion and landslides.

Healthcare and Sport

The focus in healthcare is on addressing non-communicable diseases and promoting healthy lifestyles, with initiatives like JOGG (Young People at a Healthy Weight) playing a central role. Despite high vaccination rates, infectious disease control remains a priority, with preparations underway for potential outbreaks like measles.

Education

The School Housing Master Plan is progressing, to centralize educational facilities in St. Johns. However, securing full funding remains a challenge. The BES(t)4Kids program continues to enhance childcare services, with ongoing efforts to find a suitable location for a new shelter.

Engagements and Site Visits

During lunch, the delegation engaged with residents about the challenges of housing, reiterating the high costs, land scarcity, and expensive mortgages. The visit also included a stop at the Saba Reach Foundation, which supports sustainable development and community well-being, highlighting the need for structural funding for its programs. The day concluded with visits to the proposed site for the new port and the Hydroponic Farm, which is pioneering local vegetable production.