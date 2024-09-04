Saba introduces field breathalyzer tests

Public Entity Saba, in cooperation with KPCN, announces the introduction of field breathalyzer tests as a crucial measure to combat drunk driving on our island. The enforcement of these breathalyzer tests is an essential tool that will help us in our ongoing efforts to ensure the safety of all road users.

The breathalyzer measures the level of alcohol in a driver’s exhaled air, allowing the police to swiftly identify and apprehend those who choose to endanger themselves and others by driving under the influence. If you are stopped by a police officer and asked to perform a preliminary breath test, you are obligated to participate.

Steps to Follow When Stopped by the Police:

Perform the Breathalyzer Test: On Saba, the legal limit is 352 micrograms per liter. If your level is above this limit, you will be taken to the police station for a second breathalyzer test after twenty minutes of the first test being completed.

Awaiting Results: Based on the results of the second test, a report will be drafted and sent to the Public Prosecutor’s Office. You will be informed of how long you must wait before being permitted to drive again.

Arrange Transportation: After the test, you may be allowed to go home. However, it is your responsibility to arrange transportation. If found operating a vehicle during this period, you will be arrested.

Holding for Safety: If you are too intoxicated, you may be kept in holding for your own safety and the safety of others.

Possible consequences for Drinking and Driving:

Fines: Ranging from $500 to $1000, depending on the alcohol level and circumstances.

Confiscation and Suspension of Driver’s License

Prison Sentence

Through enforcement of the breathalyzer tests, PES emphasizes the importance of sober driving and instead encourages the community to make responsible choices such as designating a sober driver or taking a taxi.

GIS