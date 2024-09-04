Dutch govt. not responsible for islands’ hurricane prep

The Netherlands is not responsible for the hurricane and storm preparations of the Caribbean part of the Kingdom — the countries Curacao, Aruba and St. Maarten, as well as the public entities Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba, are responsible for their own disaster and crisis management.
Newly-appointed State Secretary for Kingdom Relations and Digitisation Zsolt Szabó said this in his response to questions submitted by Member of the Dutch Second Chamber of Parliament MP Raoul White.
But, wrote Szabó, the Netherlands is ready to help in case of major hurricanes. “However, when a hurricane hits the islands – also given the small scale and dependence of the islands – it is foreseeable that help and assistance should be provided to support the islands.”
Szabó also writes that he is aware that the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute KNMI expected this year to have an “unusually active hurricane season” with 20 tropical storms and nine hurricanes predicted. “That is why all those directly involved, both in the Caribbean and European parts of the Kingdom, are alert and aware of the increased risk,” he explained. KNMI is in close contact with the Caribbean Netherlands to identify potential risks as early as possible and proactively share these with the islands. The countries have their own meteorological services, but information is exchanged, Szabo said.
Together with State Secretary of Justice and Security Ingrid Coenradie, Szabó is working with the crisis partners, including the Caribbean countries and public entities, on further strengthening the response and cooperation during a disaster or crisis in the Caribbean part of the Kingdom.
This includes the third Week of Crisis Management, held in May, where concrete working agreements were made in preparation for the hurricane season. “This has, among other things, led to the Tropical Cyclone Briefing in which KNMI informs the Kingdom partners, public entities and, if desired, the autonomous Caribbean countries in a timely manner about dangerous weather conditions.”
The public entities are working on their climate plans, which will also have to provide insight into dealing with an increase in extreme weather, such as hurricanes, Szabó writes. The Dutch central government, in turn, will support Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba with additional resources and expertise.
For instance, The Hague has commissioned a factual report that can be used as a basis for these climate plans, in which the expected effects of climate change on the various social and economic sectors will be identified. This report will also include relevant regional effects and will thus provide a basis for determining where additional measures are needed, he said.
