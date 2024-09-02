Saba Volleyball Shines at ECVA U21 Beach Volleyball Championship in St. Kitts & Nevis

The Saba Volleyball Association recently marked a significant milestone in its journey to establish beach volleyball on the island. From August 26th to September 1st, a team from Saba participated in a series of events in St. Kitts & Nevis, including a FIVB Beach Volleyball Coaching Course, an Athlete Training Camp, and the ECVA U21 Beach Volleyball Championship.

The delegation included coaches Kemaul Lee and Lauren Risley, along with young athletes Hannah Johnson and Selena Gomez. The coaches successfully completed the FIVB Beach Volleyball Coaching Course, enhancing their skills and positioning them to nurture future talents on the island. Meanwhile, Johnson and Gomez took part in an intensive training camp, where they honed their techniques and strategies under the guidance of FIVB expert instructor Rick Bevis from Canada.

Their hard work culminated in a strong showing at the ECVA U21 Beach Volleyball Championship, where they won three out of five matches, a remarkable achievement for their debut on the beach volleyball circuit.

Kemaul Lee, president of the Saba Volleyball Association, expressed his pride in the team’s accomplishments, stating, “Saba is full of potential, and to all our youth out there, there are countless opportunities waiting for you. With discipline, focus, and purpose, they’re yours to seize.”

Looking ahead, the Saba Volleyball Association is committed to further developing beach volleyball on the island and providing more of these opportunities for our youth and senior athletes. Plans are underway to construct a beach volleyball court by December 2024, alongside the establishment of development programs and regular training camps to cultivate local talent. With these steps, Saba aims to make a name for itself in regional and international beach volleyball.

As Saba continues to build its volleyball program, the future looks bright, with aspirations to compete at higher levels, including the upcoming ECVA Senior Men’s Championship in Antigua.

GIS