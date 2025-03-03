Island Council discuss connectivity, invasive species and cost of living

Saba’s Island Council met last Tuesday to discuss a wide range of issues, such as ferry and air services, invasive species control, cost of living and housing.

Island Council Member Vito Charles raised concerns about the “Makana” ferry, particularly the smell of diesel on board and associated health risks to passengers.

Commissioner Bruce Zagers said the “Makana” is cur­rently under maintenance. He said discussions are also ongoing to finalise the Public Service Obligation (PSO) contract with “Makana”, with the goal of signing the agree­ment this week, but concerns about the amount of subsidy and maintaining current rates remained a point of focus.

Island Council Member Saskia Matthew asked about the ferry schedule and the possibilities for day trips between Saba and St. Eustatius.

Zagers said the ferry will soon be introducing this type of day trip once per month, which will give Saban residents the chance to travel to St. Eustatius on Thursdays.

Charles asked about the potential for reduced airfares on certain routes and whether the Executive Council had talked with Windward Islands Airways International Wi­nair to potentially lower fares, as well as research on entry taxes for Saba.

Zagers said a meeting had been held recently between him, Saba Tourism Director Malinda Hassell, and Winair chief executive officer (CEO) Hans van de Velde to discuss the airline’s services.

Zagers said there may be little possibility to reduce airfare prices, but that he planned to talk to members of the Dutch Second Chamber of Parliament during his upcoming trip to the Netherlands, where the possibility of another PSO will be explored.

Charles also highlighted the growing concern about inva­sive species. The Cuban tree frog, a non-native species to Saba, has been identified on the island and is being actively controlled by locals and Saba Conservation Foundation (SCF).

Zagers said biosecurity is a priority in the Nature and Environment Policy Plan (NEPP), with efforts being made to prevent the spread of invasive species and protect Saba’s biodiversity.

Matthew said she was concerned about the rising cost of living, especially regarding food prices, and asked whether there were any plans to implement a “basket of goods” and find ways to lower prices.

Zagers said a quick scan of the prices had been complet­ed, and that an execution plan will be drafted in collabora­tion with the Dutch national government. He said the plan will also consult local stakeholders to address food prices.

As for housing, Matthew questioned how the housing market is being protected, such as the monitoring and reg­ulation of investors and the sale of social housing.

Commissioner Eviton Heyliger said efforts are underway to protect the market, while research is also being conduct­ed to better shape the first Spatial Development Plan for the island. Additionally, establishing a rental committee to address disputes between tenants and landlords was also mentioned.

Zagers later provided an update on the Black Rocks har­bour project, which saw the signing of the construction contract last October. He said the contractor is currently finalising technical drawings, with a 3D model being pre­pared. The physical construction will commence after the 2025 hurricane season.

Heyliger reported on his visit to Colombia in January, organised by the Caribbean Netherlands Health and Youth ZJCN through the Dutch Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport VWS.

Heyliger said they had toured health institutions that provide specialised care for patients referred from Saba, including a cardiology clinic, fertility centre and various recuperation centres. Feedback from patients’ families in­dicated satisfaction with the services, although there were suggestions for improving the referral and communication process, he said.

Island Governor Jonathan Johnson reminded residents to up­date their addresses at the Census Office if they have moved. He also warned that people who spend a certain amount of time off-island must deregister, according to local law.

Near the end of the meeting, the Island Council accepted the resignation of Acting Island Registrar Devi van Gron­ingen, and appointed Mathilde Koetsier as the new Acting Island Registrar.

The Daily Herald.