Central Statistics Netherlands (CBS) initiates a public awareness campaign

The Central Statistics Netherlands (CBS) has initiated a public awareness campaign on Saba and St. Eustatius to highlight the importance of data and its role in decision-making. As the official data collection and statistics agency for the Caribbean Netherlands, CBS generates comprehensive statistics on key areas such as population, economic trends, and societal well-being.

When data on a growing or declining population is available, it helps in deciding whether to plan for capacity in hospitals, homes for the elderly and daycare centers.

This campaign aims to engage residents and underscore the value of accurate data in shaping policies and improving community outcomes.

RCN