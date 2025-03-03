Dutch debate over allocation of Slavery Fund on 6 islands

A growing dispute has emerged be­tween Dutch Minister of In­terior Affairs and Kingdom Relations Judith Uitermark and State Secretary Zsolt Szabo over the allocation of the 66-million-euro slavery fund designated for Cura­cao, Aruba, and St. Maarten (CAS countries), as well as Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba (BES islands). The disagreement stems from differing interpretations of how the funds should be uti­lised.

Szabo has advocated for us­ing the funds to support eco­nomic growth and improve living standards in the Ca­ribbean. However, the offi­cial purpose of the fund is to finance initiatives focussed on historical awareness, rec­ognition, remembrance, and the societal impact of the transatlantic slave trade.

The issue gained atten­tion after the Party for the Animals PvdD in the Dutch Senate questioned whether the government was shifting the fund’s focus away from its original intent.

The Dutch government has reaffirmed that the slavery fund will be strictly used for initiatives addressing the legacy of the transatlantic slave trade. As part of this effort, 1.7 million euros has been allocated to an anti­discrimination awareness campaign aimed at educat­ing the public on how to re­port discrimination, improv­ing trust in reporting agencies, and removing barriers to filing complaints.

While the campaign covers broader anti-discrimination efforts, it will also specifi­cally address racial discrimi­nation linked to the history of slavery.

Additionally, economic empowerment projects may qualify for funding, but only if they directly relate to the historical and cultural im­pact of slavery. This could include business training for descendants of enslaved people or support for cul­tural industries shaped by colonial history.

However, the government clarified that general eco­nomic initiatives, such as infrastructure development or tourism projects, do not meet the fund’s criteria.

A separate issue was raised by the Volt party regard­ing an 800,000-euro budget reallocation related to the implementation of Article 14 of the slavery fund policy. The government clarified that this was an internal ad­justment within the Direc­torate-General for Kingdom Relations and would not af­fect the fund’s primary ob­jectives.

The debate over the slavery fund underscores broader tensions surrounding eco­nomic support for Carib­bean territories. While the Dutch government has acknowledged its colonial past, there is ongoing scru­tiny over whether financial commitments are being di­rected toward meaningful reparative justice or diluted into broader economic ini­tiatives.

Caribbean leaders and communities will continue monitoring how funds are distributed to ensure they serve their intended pur­pose. Meanwhile, discus­sions within the Dutch gov­ernment may determine whether additional econom­ic measures should be pur­sued separately to support long-term development in the islands.

The Daily Herald.