Dutch debate over allocation of Slavery Fund on 6 islands

A growing dispute has emerged between Dutch Minister of Interior Affairs and Kingdom Relations Judith Uitermark and State Secretary Zsolt Szabo over the allocation of the 66-million-euro slavery fund designated for Curacao, Aruba, and St. Maarten (CAS countries), as well as Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba (BES islands). The disagreement stems from differing interpretations of how the funds should be utilised.
Szabo has advocated for using the funds to support economic growth and improve living standards in the Caribbean. However, the official purpose of the fund is to finance initiatives focussed on historical awareness, recognition, remembrance, and the societal impact of the transatlantic slave trade.
The issue gained attention after the Party for the Animals PvdD in the Dutch Senate questioned whether the government was shifting the fund’s focus away from its original intent.
The Dutch government has reaffirmed that the slavery fund will be strictly used for initiatives addressing the legacy of the transatlantic slave trade. As part of this effort, 1.7 million euros has been allocated to an antidiscrimination awareness campaign aimed at educating the public on how to report discrimination, improving trust in reporting agencies, and removing barriers to filing complaints.
While the campaign covers broader anti-discrimination efforts, it will also specifically address racial discrimination linked to the history of slavery.
Additionally, economic empowerment projects may qualify for funding, but only if they directly relate to the historical and cultural impact of slavery. This could include business training for descendants of enslaved people or support for cultural industries shaped by colonial history.
However, the government clarified that general economic initiatives, such as infrastructure development or tourism projects, do not meet the fund’s criteria.
A separate issue was raised by the Volt party regarding an 800,000-euro budget reallocation related to the implementation of Article 14 of the slavery fund policy. The government clarified that this was an internal adjustment within the Directorate-General for Kingdom Relations and would not affect the fund’s primary objectives.
The debate over the slavery fund underscores broader tensions surrounding economic support for Caribbean territories. While the Dutch government has acknowledged its colonial past, there is ongoing scrutiny over whether financial commitments are being directed toward meaningful reparative justice or diluted into broader economic initiatives.
Caribbean leaders and communities will continue monitoring how funds are distributed to ensure they serve their intended purpose. Meanwhile, discussions within the Dutch government may determine whether additional economic measures should be pursued separately to support long-term development in the islands.
