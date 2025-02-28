Saba Showcased at Canada’s Largest Outdoor Travel and Adventure Show

Representatives from the Saba Tourist Bureau and Sea Saba proudly represented the island at the Outdoor Travel and Adventure Show, Canada’s largest showcase of outdoor gear and adventure travel experiences.

The booth was located in the Scuba & Caribbean Zone, where Mr. Thorne Peterson represented the Saba Tourist Bureau, engaging with attendees and promoting Saba as a premier dive and adventure destination.

This consumer show provided a valuable platform to increase awareness about Saba’s accessibility, particularly for Canadian travelers. Visitors learned that Saba is easily reached via St. Maarten, which receives direct flights from Toronto from WestJet and Air Canada. The event attracted a highly engaged audience, many of whom expressed keen interest in Saba’s unique landscape, pristine diving sites, and adventure opportunities.

A key takeaway from the event was the strong demand for travel packages, highlighting the importance of trade show promotions in driving future bookings. The Saba Tourist Bureau looks forward to working with its partners to develop and promote attractive packages, particularly to stimulate the travel seasons.

The next event where the Saba Tourist Bureau will be present is the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta Destination Hub on March 8 & 9, 2025.

PES