Island Council tackles connectivity, invasive species and cost of living

The Island Council of Saba reconvened on Tuesday February 25th, following their initially scheduled Island Council meeting of February 20th. The continuation of this meeting followed the original agenda, with discussions ranging from concerns about the ferry services, invasive species control, airfare services, cost of living, and housing regulation.

Connectivity

Island Council Member Vito Charles raised concerns regarding the Makana ferry, particularly the smell of diesel on board and the associated health risks to passengers. Commissioner Zagers confirmed that the Makana is currently under maintenance, with priority areas identified for attention. Discussions are also ongoing to finalize the Public Service Obligation (PSO) with Makana, to sign the agreement next week. However, concerns about the amount of subsidy required and maintaining current rates remain a point of focus.

Island Council Member Saskia Matthew also inquired about the scheduling of the ferry and the possibilities for day trips from Saba to Sint Eustatius. Commissioner Zagers announced that the Makana ferry will soon be introducing this type of day trip once a month which will give Saban residents the chance to travel to Statia on a Thursday to handle any business affairs.

As connectivity remains a concern, Island Council Member Charles inquired about the potential for reduced airfares on certain routes and whether the EC had engaged with Winair to potentially lower fares, as well as research on entry taxes for Saba. Commissioner Zagers indicated that a meeting was recently held between him, the Director of Tourism Malinda Hassell and the CEO of Winair to discuss the airline’s services. However, there may be little possibility to reduce airfare costs. Commissioner Zagers informed that he plans to have discussions with the Second Chamber during his upcoming visit to the Netherlands, where the possibility of a PSO will be explored, amongst other topics.

Invasive Species and Biosecurity

Island Council Member Charles also highlighted the growing concern regarding invasive species, including the Cuban tree frog. The Cuban tree frog, a non-native species to Saba, has been identified on Saba and is being actively controlled by locals and the Saba Conservation Foundation (SCF). Commissioner Zagers assured that biosecurity is a priority of the Nature and Environment Policy Plan, with efforts being made to prevent the spread of invasive species and to protect Saba’s own biodiversity.

Cost of Living and Housing Market Protection

Island Council Member Matthew expressed concerns about the rising cost of living on the island, especially regarding food prices, and asked if there were any plans to implement the basket of goods and to find ways to lower cost. Commissioner Zagers confirmed that a quick scan of the cost drivers had been completed, and that an execution plan will be drafted in collaboration with the national government. The plan will also consult local stakeholders to address food costs.

Regarding housing, Island Council Matthew raised questions on how the housing market is being protected on Saba, the monitoring and regulation of investors and the sale of social housing. Commissioner Eviton Heyliger stated that efforts are underway to protect the market, while research was also being conducted to better shape the first Spatial Development Plan for the island. Additionally, establishing a rental committee to address disputes between tenants and landlords was also mentioned. Research into the sale of social housing is currently in the draft stage, and would be shared with PES in the future.

Updates from the Commissioners

Commissioner Zagers provided an update on the Black Rocks harbor project, which saw the signing of the construction contract in October 2024. The contractor is currently finalizing technical drawings, with a 3D model being prepared. The physical construction will commence after the hurricane season in 2025.

In a separate update, Commissioner Heyliger reported on the recent visit he had to Colombia in January, organized by ZJCN through VWS, where they toured health institutions that provide specialized care for patients referred from Saba. The visits included a cardiology clinic, fertility center, and various recuperation centers. Feedback from patients’ families indicated satisfaction with the services, though there were suggestions for improving the referral and communication process.

Governor’s Update: Census Office

Island Governor Jonathan Johnson reminded residents to update their addresses with the Census Office, particularly if they have changed addresses, in order to maintain accurate records. He also advised that people who spend a certain amount of time off-island must deregister, according to local law.

Appointment of new acting Island Registrar

Towards the closing of the meeting, the Island Council accepted the resignation of the Acting Island Registrar, Devi van Groningen, and appointed Mathilde Koetsier as the new Acting Island Registrar.

