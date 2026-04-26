Inflation Up in the Caribbean Netherlands

Saba

Prices on Saba rose by 2.6% in Q1 2026 compared to Q4 2025, again driven by housing, water, and energy. Electricity became 38.8% more expensive, with both fixed and variable rates rising, as did drinking water prices. Clothing and footwear fell 1.5%.

Bonaire

Consumer goods and services on Bonaire were 2.0% more expensive in Q1 2026 year-on-year, down from 2.8% inflation in Q4 2025. Quarter-on-quarter, prices rose by 3.4%, driven mainly by housing, water, and energy costs, which increased by 10.6%.

Drinking water and electricity rose by 36.6% and 29.3% respectively, following reductions in subsidies that pushed up both fixed and variable rates. Health-related goods and services were 13.1% more expensive, and air passenger transport also increased. Petrol prices fell 4.6%, and clothing and footwear were down 1.9%.

St Eustatius

Consumer prices on St Eustatius rose by 2.1% in Q1 2026 compared to Q4 2025. As on Bonaire, the main driver was housing, water, and energy. Electricity rose 16.1% due to subsidy changes and higher variable rates. Drinking water prices increased 12.9%, with fixed rates now fully subsidised since Q1. Solid and liquid fuels rose 17%. Clothing and footwear fell 2.2%.

CBS