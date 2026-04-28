Dutch Govt, sets three priorities for Bonaire, St. Eustatius, Saba

The Dutch Government has outlined three main priorities for the Caribbean part of the Kingdom, aimed at strengthening economic growth, improving living standards, and enhancing regional resilience across the six Caribbean islands.
In a policy letter on Kingdom Relations, State Secretary Eric van der Burg stated that the government intends to focus on delivering “visible results” for residents and businesses. He stressed that public authorities must be able to deliver concrete improvements in daily life.
“Inhabitants and entrepreneurs must be able to rely on a government that delivers results,” Van der Burg said. He added that new policies introduced in the European Netherlands will, in principle, also apply to Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba, unless there are compelling reasons not to do so.
The first priority focuses on building more effective and results-oriented public administration. Together with Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba, the Dutch government aims to strengthen governance structures, improve legal frameworks, and enhance administrative capacity. This includes ongoing reforms under the Good Governance Agenda for the Caribbean Netherlands, as well as revisions of key legislation such as WolBES and FinBES.
The government also aims to prevent governance failures and strengthen institutional integrity, following concerns raised in previous cases. Efforts to combat integrity breaches will continue, with the islands set to participate in the Integrity and Safety Monitor starting this year.
Public services are also expected to improve further, with the goal of bringing service levels in the Caribbean Netherlands in line with those in the European Netherlands, including digital, telephone, and in-person services.
The second priority focuses on strengthening economic resilience and self-sufficiency across the islands. A Caribbean Economic Growth Platform will be established to better connect innovation, entrepreneurs, and investment opportunities across the region.
In addition, the planned National Investment Institution will be made accessible to the Caribbean part of the Kingdom, in cooperation with the ministries of Foreign Affairs, Economic Affairs, and Finance. A dedicated fund will also be created to improve access to financing for entrepreneurs such as farmers and fishermen, allowing them to expand their businesses.
To address poverty, the government will allocate 30 million euros annually starting in 2027 for Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba. The funding is intended to support measures that improve the cost of living and ensure a more sustainable minimum standard of living.
The third priority focuses on improving cooperation between the countries within the Kingdom. The government proposes a Kingdom Conference to strengthen and structure collaboration between Aruba, Curacao, St. Maarten, and the Netherlands.
The aim is to create a recurring platform where governments can discuss shared challenges, developments, and opportunities for cooperation. According to the policy letter, geopolitical changes may also create new opportunities, particularly in areas such as energy, trade, and logistics.
The Dutch government said it will continue working with the Caribbean countries and islands in the coming period to further develop and implement these priorities.
The Daily Herald.