Dutch Govt, sets three priorities for Bonaire, St. Eustatius, Saba

The Dutch Government has outlined three main priorities for the Caribbean part of the King­dom, aimed at strengthen­ing economic growth, im­proving living standards, and enhancing regional resilience across the six Ca­ribbean islands.

In a policy letter on King­dom Relations, State Sec­retary Eric van der Burg stated that the government intends to focus on deliver­ing “visible results” for resi­dents and businesses. He stressed that public author­ities must be able to deliver concrete improvements in daily life.

“Inhabitants and entrepreneurs must be able to rely on a government that delivers results,” Van der Burg said. He added that new policies introduced in the European Netherlands will, in principle, also apply to Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba, unless there are compelling reasons not to do so.

The first priority focuses on building more effective and results-oriented public administration. Together with Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba, the Dutch gov­ernment aims to strengthen governance structures, im­prove legal frameworks, and enhance administra­tive capacity. This includes ongoing reforms under the Good Governance Agenda for the Caribbean Nether­lands, as well as revisions of key legislation such as WolBES and FinBES.

The government also aims to prevent governance fail­ures and strengthen institu­tional integrity, following concerns raised in previous cases. Efforts to combat integrity breaches will con­tinue, with the islands set to participate in the Integrity and Safety Monitor starting this year.

Public services are also ex­pected to improve further, with the goal of bringing service levels in the Carib­bean Netherlands in line with those in the Europe­an Netherlands, including digital, telephone, and in-person services.

The second priority fo­cuses on strengthening economic resilience and self-sufficiency across the islands. A Caribbean Eco­nomic Growth Platform will be established to better connect innovation, entre­preneurs, and investment opportunities across the region.

In addition, the planned National Investment Insti­tution will be made acces­sible to the Caribbean part of the Kingdom, in cooper­ation with the ministries of Foreign Affairs, Economic Affairs, and Finance. A dedicated fund will also be created to improve access to financing for entrepre­neurs such as farmers and fishermen, allowing them to expand their businesses.

To address poverty, the government will allocate 30 million euros annu­ally starting in 2027 for Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba. The funding is intended to support mea­sures that improve the cost of living and ensure a more sustainable minimum stan­dard of living.

The third priority focuses on improving coopera­tion between the countries within the Kingdom. The government proposes a Kingdom Conference to strengthen and structure collaboration between Aru­ba, Curacao, St. Maarten, and the Netherlands.

The aim is to create a recurring platform where governments can discuss shared challenges, develop­ments, and opportunities for cooperation. According to the policy letter, geo­political changes may also create new opportunities, particularly in areas such as energy, trade, and logistics.

The Dutch government said it will continue work­ing with the Caribbean countries and islands in the coming period to further develop and implement these priorities.

The Daily Herald.