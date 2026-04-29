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BESt Care New Supplier for Medical Aids and Supplies on Saba

April 29, 2026 Leave a comment

Best Care, the authorized supplier of medical aids and supplies, will open a new store on Saba at Lambee’s Place in Windwardside on May 4th, 2026. The new store will offer a wide range of products, improving both the availability and accessibility of medical aids and supplies on Saba.

All medical aids and supplies will continue to be covered under the same conditions. However, most medical aids and supplies can now only be obtained through BESt Care. Reimbursement remains subject to the maximum quantities as stipulated by law.

The following items will also remain available at Saba Wellness Pharmacy:

  • glucose test strips
  • lancets
  • aero chambers
  • injection needles
  • syringes
  • cartridge-based injection pens

Questions about the new store can be directed at info@bestcarezorgwinkel.org.

If you have a question about reimbursements or claims, please contact info@zorgverzekeringskantoor.nl.

RCN

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