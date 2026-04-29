Prime Minister Rob Jetten to visit the Caribbean part of the Kingdom

Prime Minister Rob Jetten will visit St. Maarten, Saba, St. Eustatius, Bonaire, Aruba and Curaçao from 8 to 14 May 2026. It will be Mr Jetten’s first visit to the Caribbean part of the Kingdom in his capacity as prime minister. The fact that this visit is taking place at the start of his term of office highlights the importance the government attaches to strong, productive working relationships within the Kingdom.

During the visit, Mr. Jetten will meet with all prime ministers, governors, and members of the States of Aruba, Curaçao, and St. Maarten, as well as the island executives and members of the island councils of Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba. Subjects for discussion will include resilience, security, and sustainability. The visit will also encompass a varied program of meetings with residents, business owners, and civil society organizations.

Saba

On Sunday 10 May the prime minister will continue on to Saba. Here, he will visit the Saba Cares Nursing Home and speak with older residents about their lives there. He will also visit the St. John’s Enrichment Centre, a multifunctional community center being built between existing school buildings on the island.

RCN