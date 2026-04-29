Freedom Meals to bring thousands together across the islands on 5 May

Freedom will be celebrated across the Caribbean part of the Dutch Kingdom on 5 May. On Curaçao, a Freedom Meal will be held at Fort Amsterdam, featuring a performance by the Royal Netherlands Air Force Orchestra and a chance to speak with the governor over dinner. On Bonaire, hundreds of residents will gather for a community meal, while Saba will host no fewer than six Freedom Meals spanning the length and breadth of the island , from the schools to a home for the elderly, with a sit-down meal open to all ages. Together, these events reflect the many ways freedom is celebrated across the Caribbean part of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

All of Saba joins in

Saba’s six Freedom Meals will bring young and old together to share a meal and conversation. Alongside the food, visitors can watch films about the Second World War in the Caribbean part of the Kingdom, while trilingual dialogue cards will help spark meaningful exchanges between generations.

All Freedom Meals in the Caribbean part of the Kingdom of the Netherlands are listed on the Freedom Meal Map.

The Freedom Meals are an initiative of the National Committee for 4 and 5 May, in association with Vfonds.

About the National Committee for 4 and 5 May

The National Committee for 4 and 5 May is responsible for shaping and sustaining the commemoration and celebration of the Second World War in the Netherlands. It organizes national events on 4 and 5 May, as well as educational projects, public information campaigns, and applied research, working alongside a broad network of local, provincial, and national partners.

National Committee 4en5mei.nl