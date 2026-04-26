Strong Foundations: What Sustainable Growth Really Means for Saba

The report, Strong Foundations for Sustainable Growth, prepared by the advisors of Amsterdam Bureau of Economics, identifies education and skills development as central to Saba’s ability to build a more self-sustaining economy.

You know your neighbors. You feel safe. You’re surrounded by nature that people fly across the world to see. Life moves differently here—slower, closer, more connected.

But if you live here, you also know the other side.

You know what it costs to fill a grocery basket.

You know how expensive and unpredictable flights can be.

You’ve probably heard someone say, “I’d stay, but I can’t find a place to live.”

And if you’re raising a family, or thinking about the future, you’ve probably wondered:

How sustainable is life on Saba, really?

A Plan That Feels Closer to Reality

A new strategy, “Strong Foundations for Sustainable Growth,” tries to answer that question. And what stands out is how grounded it feels.

It doesn’t promise that Saba will suddenly boom. It doesn’t talk about becoming a major tourist destination or a big economic hub.

Instead, it starts with something simpler: What do people here actually need to do to live well?

The Everyday Struggles We All Recognize

Reading through the report, a lot of it feels familiar.

The cost of living? Too high.

Housing? Insufficient quantity and high cost.

Workforce shortages? There are shortages in every sector, ranging from healthcare to hospitality.

Getting off the island? The process of getting off the island remains costly and occasionally complex.

These aren’t abstract policy issues; they’re things people deal with every day.

And the report acknowledges something important: these challenges aren’t going away just because we want growth.

Fixing What Matters First

Before talking about big ideas, the strategy focuses on basics:

Making flights and ferry transport more affordable

Speeding up the process of bringing in workers

Building more (and more affordable) housing

Improving how decisions are made with better data

Making sure the government actually has the capacity to follow through

It’s not glamorous. But it’s real.

Because without these things, any bigger plans don’t stand a chance.

Growth, But on Our Terms

When people talk about “economic growth,” it can sound like more tourists, more construction, more change.

But that’s not really what this plan is about.

It talks about keeping Saba, Saba.

Tourism, for example, isn’t about becoming crowded. It’s about attracting people who appreciate the island—divers, hikers, nature lovers—and who contribute without overwhelming it.

There’s also talk of expanding research and education, building on what’s already here instead of importing something entirely new.

The message is clear:

👉 We’re not trying to become something else—we’re trying to make what we have work better.

The Cost of Living—The Issue Everyone Feels

If there’s one thing that connects almost everyone on the island, it’s the cost of living.

You feel it every time you shop. Every time you pay rent. You experience it each time you purchase a ticket.

The strategy doesn’t pretend it can fix everything—but it does suggest practical steps:

Better storage for food to reduce waste and prices

Smarter import systems

Exploring more direct trade routes

Small changes, maybe—but the kind that could actually make a difference.

Thinking About the Future

There’s also a quieter concern running through the report:

What will Saba look like in 10, 20, 30 years?

The population is aging. Healthcare needs are growing. Young people leave—and don’t always come back.

So the plan talks about:

Improving education

Supporting healthcare and elderly care

Making it easier for people to live and work here

Because growth isn’t just about the economy—it’s about whether people can see a future for themselves on the island.

Protecting What We Love

If you live on Saba, you don’t need to be told how important nature is.

It’s not just scenery—it’s part of daily life. It’s also what brings visitors here.

But it’s fragile.

The strategy makes it clear that development and nature can’t be separated. Tourism, infrastructure, and growth all have to respect the environment—or they undermine everything.

The Real Question: Will It Happen?

Maybe the most honest part of the report is what it says about implementation.

Saba has had plans before.

The difference this time will come down to:

Whether there’s enough funding

Whether governments work together

Whether the community is involved

Whether the plan is followed as a whole—not piece by piece

Because without that, even the best ideas stay on paper.

A Future That Feels Possible

What I take away from this strategy isn’t big promises.

It’s something more grounded.

A future where:

Living here is a little more affordable

Getting on and off the island is a little easier

There’s a bit more opportunity

And the things that make Saba special are still intact

Not dramatic change. But steady improvement.

PES