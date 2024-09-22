Government Spending on BES Islands to Decrease by €85 Million in Coming Years

By 2027, the Schoof cabinet anticipates spending €85 million less on the Caribbean Netherlands than the €628 million allocated for this year. This reduction is reflected in the long-term budgets of individual ministries, bringing the total expenditure back to 2023 levels.

The Ministry of Health, Welfare, and Sport will see the largest cut, with its budget dropping from €222 million this year to €197 million by 2027. Despite the reduction, it remains the ministry with the highest expenditure on the islands.

The Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management is also planning cuts, with a €15 million reduction over the next two years, closely followed by the Ministry of Education, Culture, and Science, which will reduce its budget by €14 million.

In contrast, the Ministry of Social Affairs and Employment is expected to increase its spending each year, from €134 million in 2023 to €149 million by 2029.

Meanwhile, the government expects to collect €260 million in taxes and premiums from residents and businesses in the Caribbean Netherlands next year—an increase of €4 million compared to this year.

DossierKoninkrijksRelaties

Summary