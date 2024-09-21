Oliver Klokman, first person to swim around Saba.

Congratulations to Oliver Klokman! At 12:45pm, he became the first person to swim around the entire island. Oliver is a PhD candidate, studying Marine Animal Ecology at Wageningen Graduate Schools, WIAS.

The 18k swim took Klokman about 7 and a half hours to complete.

He was accompanied by 2 kayakers for the whole journey. A team of supporters also joined in to finish the last leg from Wells Bay to the Fort Bay with Oliver.

Public Health & Sports Department Saba.