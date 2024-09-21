Oliver Klokman, first person to swim around Saba.

September 21, 2024 2 Comments

Oliver Klokman

Congratulations to Oliver Klokman! At 12:45pm, he became the first person to swim around the entire island. Oliver is a PhD candidate, studying Marine Animal Ecology at Wageningen Graduate Schools, WIAS.

The 18k swim took Klokman about 7 and a half hours to complete.

Oliver Klokman and his support team

He was accompanied by 2 kayakers for the whole journey. A team of supporters also joined in to finish the last leg from Wells Bay to the Fort Bay with Oliver.

 

 

Public Health & Sports Department Saba.

2 comments

  1. Geijtenbeek Hans
    September 21, 2024 at 6:31 pm

    Congratulations Oliver. What a great job!

  2. Capt Jack Sparrow
    September 21, 2024 at 9:04 pm

    Wait a minute ! I’ve done it a few times. Just, nobody was there to take my picture ! Just kidding ! LOL !
    Congratulations on a great achievement !

