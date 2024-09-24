Saba Reach Foundation opens the REACH FIT fitness center in The Bottom

The Saba Reach Foundation is excited to announce the acquisition of the F3 Fun Free Fitness Center in The Bottom. This acquisition is part of their ongoing dedication to fostering a healthier, more active community. As they continue to promote well-being, they are rebranding the fitness center to reflect their mission. Moving forward, the center will be known as Reach Fit—a name that embodies our commitment to creating a space where everyone is encouraged to pursue physical and mental health.

SRF would like to extend their deepest gratitude to James Simmons for his incredible leadership and dedication over the years and for his support during this transition. Saba Reach is excited to continue the legacy of passion, hard work, and commitment to your fitness journey

The Saba Reach Foundation is thrilled to invite you to the official transfer event, marking the handover from the previous owner, Mr. James Granger, to the Saba Reach Foundation, on September 30th, 2024. Starting from October 1st, 2024, all gym-related payments will be managed by the Saba Reach Foundation. Your new gym managers will be Mr. Alejandro Londono Garcia and Mr. Chesney Thielman, who are here to assist with any questions or concerns. You can reach them at +599-416-4526.

Please note: The gym will be temporarily closed for minor renovations from September 27th to September 30th, 2024. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause but look forward to welcoming you to the grand reopening.

We would love to see you at the official opening ceremony at 4:00 PM on September 30th, 2024 at the Saba Reach Foundation building, located at Matthew Levenstone Road #18a, The Bottom, Saba. While attending, be sure to visit our store, Saba Greens, where you can explore fresh produce from our garden to support your journey toward a healthier diet.

Thank you for being part of this exciting new chapter!

Saba Reach Foundation