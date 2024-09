Police report of Friday, the 20 th of September until Monday, the 23 rd of September 2024

Collision

On Monday, the 23 rd of September, at around 9:20 PM, a single-vehicle motorcycle accident

occurred on the JZ Ridge Road on Saba. Further investigation revealed that the driver lost control of

the motorcycle and collided with a brick wall. As a result, he sustained injuries. The driver was taken

by ambulance to the hospital for medical treatment.

KPCN