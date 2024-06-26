Vernisha Robinson received her Marechaussee beret.

The class of students of the Royal Dutch Marechaussee (military/bor­der police) received their blue berets on Tuesday from Chief Guard Alexander Pas-veer, sector basic training instructor of the Education, Training and Knowledge Center in Apeldoorn. They had gone to the Netherlands on April 8 to follow the General, Inte­grated Professional Skills Training IBT and OC1 modules. These are part of the General Investigation Officer Caribbean Nether­lands course.

The remainder of the training takes place on Bo­naire where they are fur­ther prepared to become general investigating offi­cers in the Caribbean Neth­erlands.

‘All in all, a busy and im­pressive period for them, during which a lot of study­ing and learning IBT skills were central. The students are expected to complete the overall training in Janu­ary 2025,” according to a release.

The Daily Herald.