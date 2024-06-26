Vernisha Robinson received her Marechaussee beret.
The class of students of the Royal Dutch Marechaussee (military/border police) received their blue berets on Tuesday from Chief Guard Alexander Pas-veer, sector basic training instructor of the Education, Training and Knowledge Center in Apeldoorn. They had gone to the Netherlands on April 8 to follow the General, Integrated Professional Skills Training IBT and OC1 modules. These are part of the General Investigation Officer Caribbean Netherlands course.
The remainder of the training takes place on Bonaire where they are further prepared to become general investigating officers in the Caribbean Netherlands.
‘All in all, a busy and impressive period for them, during which a lot of studying and learning IBT skills were central. The students are expected to complete the overall training in January 2025,” according to a release.
The Daily Herald.