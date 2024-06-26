VNG launches Caribbean Desk for BES islands

The Ministry of Home Affairs and Kingdom Relations (BZK) and the Association of Dutch Municipalities (VNG) are intensifying their collaboration. A significant development is the establishment of the VNG Caribbean Desk, which will serve the Caribbean Netherlands—Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba. This desk, co-financed by BZK, will commence operations on July 1, 2024. The announcement was made by VNG Chairperson Sharon Dijksma and Roald Lapperre, Director-General for Kingdom Relations at the Ministry of BZK, during the annual VNG congress held in the Groene Hart region of the Netherlands on Tuesday.

Strengthening Support

The launch of the VNG Caribbean Desk aims to enhance the support provided to the public entities of Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba. The VNG plans to leverage its extensive knowledge and expertise in service provision, platform offering, and interest advocacy to strengthen policy development, legislation, and implementation on these islands.

Special Membership Status

Although Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba are extraordinary members of the VNG, their unique status has limited their access to the full range of VNG’s services and products. In meetings with VNG and various ministries, these islands expressed a need for greater access to VNG’s services and support. The VNG Caribbean Desk will address this by assisting the islands in executing and evaluating legislation and policy implementation.

Pilot Project

The VNG Caribbean Desk will initially operate as a 1.5-year pilot project. During this period, the involved parties, including representatives from the islands, will evaluate which policy areas require the most support from VNG and how the project can be sustainably funded and structurally integrated in the future.

