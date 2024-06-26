Emancipation Day and Community Events

In recognition of Emancipation Day, July 1st is a civil servant holiday, and all government offices will be closed. Due to this, school bus services will not be operating, and schools will also be closed. We ask all residents to plan accordingly for this holiday. We warmly invite the community to participate on July 1, by attending this meaningful celebration which includes two key events:

Reflections of Our Past: Join us at the Queen Wilhelmina Library from 9 AM to 11 AM for a session reflecting on our shared history and the journey towards freedom.

Main Event: The main celebration will take place at Princess Juliana’s Sports Field from 4 PM to 7 PM. This event will feature a variety of activities and performances celebrating our rich cultural heritage. More information on the program for the evening will follow.

This year’s theme, The Winds of Change, is centered around The Strength of Women from Liberation to Empowerment. It will focus on how women have continued the journey from emancipation to empowerment in our community.

The keynote speaker for this year’s event will be Mrs. Maria Liberia-Peters, former Prime Minister of the Netherlands Antilles. Liberia-Peters was the first female Prime Minister of the political constellation and also has close family ties to Saba.

We encourage everyone to take part in these events to honor and reflect on our past while celebrating our progress and unity.

GIS