From Saba to Schiphol: SCS students arrive in the Netherlands

Students from the Saba Comprehensive School have safely arrived in the Netherlands, marking the next step in their educational study trip.

The group, consisting of Form 4 Academic and Vocational students, travelled via St. Maarten and Paris before landing at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol earlier this week.

The trip is aimed at giving students first-hand exposure to tertiary education opportunities, helping them make informed decisions about their future studies.

School representatives expressed appreciation to supporting organizations, including the Saba Lions Club and ICS Saba, for their contribution to the initiative.

The BES-Reporter.