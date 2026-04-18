SabaNews_Square_Small_transparent 200x200
0%
Loading ...

From Saba to Schiphol: SCS students arrive in the Netherlands

April 17, 2026 Leave a comment

Students from the Saba Comprehensive School have safely arrived in the Netherlands, marking the next step in their educational study trip.

SCS students arrives in Holland.

The group, consisting of Form 4 Academic and Vocational students, travelled via St. Maarten and Paris before landing at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol earlier this week.

The trip is aimed at giving students first-hand exposure to tertiary education opportunities, helping them make informed decisions about their future studies.

School representatives expressed appreciation to supporting organizations, including the Saba Lions Club and ICS Saba, for their contribution to the initiative.

The BES-Reporter.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Eleven new dementia case managers trained for Caribbean Netherlands

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Saba News team
© Copyright 2026, All Rights Reserved