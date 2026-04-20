Island Council of Saba Launches Website with more direct access to information 

The Island Council of Saba has officially launched its new website, providing the public with more direct access to information about the council and its work.

Developed over several months and led by SIM Caribbean in collaboration with the Island Registrar’s Office and ICT and Communications Department, the project focused on implementing a range of digital enhancements, resulting in a fully integrated online platform.

Key features include the iBabs Council Information System and public portal, as well as live and on-demand webcasting powered by Company Webcast. One of the most notable improvements is the ability for residents to watch council meetings directly on the website, with access to related documents discussed during the meetings. Meetings will also continue to be available on the Public Entity Saba YouTube channel.

With this launch, the Island Council of Saba aims to become more digital and accessible, strengthening transparency and encouraging greater public engagement.

View the full Island Council website here: Island Council of Saba

PES