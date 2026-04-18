Eleven new dementia case managers trained for Caribbean Netherlands

On April 16, eleven participants successfully obtained their certificates for the tailor-made Training Programme for Dementia Case Manager Caribbean. This intensive thirteen-month programme brought together healthcare professionals from Saba, Sint Maarten, Sint Eustatius and Bonaire with the aim of strengthening dementia care in the region.

The training focused on three key roles. Participants were trained as dementia experts, with attention to medical, psychosocial and ethical knowledge, as well as communication and person-centred care. They were also prepared for the role of network coordinator, with a focus on connecting care and welfare organisations. Finally, they were developed into advocates who contribute to raising awareness of dementia within society.

The group consisted of professionals from a wide range of backgrounds, including social workers, day care staff and nurses from hospitals, nursing homes and home care services. This diversity contributed to a broad exchange of knowledge and practical experience.

The programme was developed by Marieke Dooremalen and Saskia Danen of the Dementia Academy, in close collaboration with a project group of commissioners from the four islands. In total, the training comprised 21 teaching days, spread across eight in-person sessions on Saba and Bonaire, nine online teaching days and a four-day working visit to the Netherlands.

The BES-Reporter.