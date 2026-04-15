Central Committee and Island Council Meetings on April 21st

Public Notice

The Central Committee of the Public Entity Saba hereby cares to inform the public that there will be a Central Committee meeting on

Tuesday April 21 st, 2026 at 2:00 pm

at the Government Administration Building. You may also view the Central Committee meeting on the Saba Government YouTube page.

Agenda:

1.0pening

2.Approval ofthe agenda

3.Approval of the minutes

4.Citizens right to speak on agenda points

5.0ral Question round: concerning announced questions from Island Council incoming correspondence list during the period October 4th, – October 31st, 2025 (Article 1 8)

I Island Council incoming and outgoing corespondence list

-EC letter#343/2025 Island Council Motion – strengthening local public health role in healthcare referral monitoring.

5.2 Executive Council decision list -October 2 1 st 2025, 3.1.2, Integrity Summit

6.1 sland Council Proposal 2026.1 : Saba language Policy

7.Closing

Looking forward to your attendance.

Sincerely,

The Island Registrar, Akilah M. Levenstone

The Chairlady of the Central Committee, E.O. F Peterson

Note: The general public is allowed to examine the documents on the agenda for the abovementioned Central Committee meeting, at the Office of the Island Registrar which is located in the Government Administration Building.

If you have any questions, please free to contact the Island Registrar (Akilah M. Levenstone) at akilah.levenstone@sabagov.nl or call 416-3311 ext 202.

If you want to make use of the opportunity to speak to the members of the Central Committee at this meeting you have to inform the Island Registrar at least 48 hour before the meeting in order for the Registrar to explain the rules of the meeting and process your request. The general public is welcome to attend the meeting as an observer.

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Island Governor of the Public Entity Saba hereby cares to inform the public that there will be an Island Council meeting on Tuesday April 21st, 2026.

The Island Council meeting will commence immediately after the Central Committee meeting is adjourned.

You may also view the public meeting on the Saba Government YouTube page.

The agenda is as follows:

Opening and announcements Approval of the agenda Approval of the minutes Oral Question time (article 36) Incoming and outgoing correspondence and announcements from November 1st, 2025 – April 10th, 2026

5.1 Island Council incoming and outgoing correspondence list

5.2 Executive Council decision list

5.3 Written questions to the Executive Council (article 35)

5.4 Answers to written questions to the Executive Council (article 35)

Island Council Proposal 2026.1: Saba Language Policy Motions Closing

Sincerely,

The Island Governor

J.G.A. Johnson M. Ed.