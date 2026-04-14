Edge II Ferry Sold — Saba Service Ends After 33 Years

The Edge II ferry has been sold, effective April 11, 2026, bringing an end to ferry service between St. Maarten and Saba.

Because the sale took effect immediately, no farewell voyage was possible. All outstanding Edge II bookings have been canceled, and passengers will be contacted individually to arrange next steps.

Since 1993, Edge Ferry Services has been a vital link between the islands, weaving itself into the fabric of Saba’s tourism economy through longstanding partnerships with local taxi operators, hotels, and dive shops.

“We thank the Edge and its crew for everything they have done for Saba,” said Commissioner Zagers. “Over the years, the ferry brought countless day-trippers to our shores and played a meaningful role in sustaining our tourism sector. For an island as remote as ours, that additional connection was truly invaluable.”

The Commissioner moved to address concerns about future access directly: “This does not mean we are standing still. We are actively taking steps to ensure that reliable connections remain available.”

PES