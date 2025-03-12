Dutch government unveils vision for economic growth on 6 islands

The Dutch gov­ernment has presented its vision for economic development in the Caribbean part of the Kingdom. In plans submitted to the House of Representatives by State Secre­tary Zsolt Szabo (Digitisation and Kingdom Relations) on behalf of Minister Dirk Beljaarts (Econom­ic Affairs), key conditions are out­lined to strengthen the economies of the islands.

The vision focuses on improving access to banking services and fi­nancing for entrepreneurs, better alignment between education and the labour market, and further digitalisation of processes and policies. According to the govern­ment, these factors are essential for economic growth and self-suf­ficiency in the region.

While the islands are responsible for their own economic growth, the Dutch government aims to work closely with local authori­ties, businesses and social organ­isations to develop concrete solu­tions. For Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba, the Netherlands plays an additional role in promoting economic development and self-sufficiency, while Aruba, Curacao and St. Maarten receive support through the “Landspakketten” (country package) agreements.

Szabó emphasised the importance of a long-term vision, public investment, a well-functioning capital market, and regional coop­eration. He said these ele­ments are crucial to improv­ing living conditions and creating new opportunities for residents and entrepre­neurs in the Caribbean part of the Kingdom. Beljaarts also highlighted the need for targeted investments and collaboration to en­hance the region’s econom­ic resilience.

Each island has identified its own short- and long­term economic priorities. Bonaire is focusing on sus­tainable tourism and in­frastructure development, aiming to promote tourism in an environmentally re­sponsible way while improv­ing roads, ports, and other essential facilities.

St. Eustatius is prioritizing the development of its cul­tural and historical heritage to boost tourism and drive economic growth.

Saba is concentrating on strengthening eco-tourism and expanding its port, with the goal of enhancing acces­sibility and logistics while preserving its unique natu­ral environment.

The implementation of these plans is partially sup­ported by Regio Deals, which provide targeted funding for regional devel­opment.

Discussions with business­es, government agencies, and civil society organiza­tions have identified five key themes for economic development: better ac­cess to banking services and financing, improved connectivity and infrastruc­ture, lower transportation expenses and reduced regu­latory burdens, a well-func­tioning labour market, and further digitalisation and access to data.

Economic development in the autonomous coun­tries — Aruba, Curacao, and St. Maarten — is a national responsibility, but the Neth­erlands provides support through various initiatives. For small and medium en­terprises, the MKB Credit Guarantee Scheme aims to improve financing opportu­nities.

The “Landspakketten” agreements focus on en­hancing education to bet­ter match labour market needs. Infrastructure in­vestments on St. Maarten include projects funded by the World Bank Trust Fund for Reconstruction, which supports economic recovery following Hurricane Irma.

On Curacao, the Dutch government is collaborat­ing on developing a green hydrogen economy, lever­aging renewable energy sources for new economic opportunities. Additionally, all three autonomous coun­tries receive technical and financial support from the Caribbean Regional Tech­nical Assistance Centre CARTAC.

Food security remains a major challenge for all six islands, as they rely heav­ily on food imports, making them vulnerable to price fluctuations and supply chain disruptions. To ad­dress this, the Dutch gov­ernment has allocated 24 million euros to strengthen food security and reduce import dependency.

A coordinator has been appointed to assess the most effective approach for sustainable and innovative solutions, with implemen­tation set to begin after the summer.

On April 16, the House of Representatives’ Commit­tee on Kingdom Relations will hold a debate with State Secretary Szabo and Minis­ter Beljaarts on economic development and self-suf­ficiency in the Caribbean parts of the Kingdom.

The Daily Herald.