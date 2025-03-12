Dutch government unveils vision for economic growth on 6 islands

The Dutch government has presented its vision for economic development in the Caribbean part of the Kingdom. In plans submitted to the House of Representatives by State Secretary Zsolt Szabo (Digitisation and Kingdom Relations) on behalf of Minister Dirk Beljaarts (Economic Affairs), key conditions are outlined to strengthen the economies of the islands.
The vision focuses on improving access to banking services and financing for entrepreneurs, better alignment between education and the labour market, and further digitalisation of processes and policies. According to the government, these factors are essential for economic growth and self-sufficiency in the region.
While the islands are responsible for their own economic growth, the Dutch government aims to work closely with local authorities, businesses and social organisations to develop concrete solutions. For Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba, the Netherlands plays an additional role in promoting economic development and self-sufficiency, while Aruba, Curacao and St. Maarten receive support through the “Landspakketten” (country package) agreements.
Szabó emphasised the importance of a long-term vision, public investment, a well-functioning capital market, and regional cooperation. He said these elements are crucial to improving living conditions and creating new opportunities for residents and entrepreneurs in the Caribbean part of the Kingdom. Beljaarts also highlighted the need for targeted investments and collaboration to enhance the region’s economic resilience.
Each island has identified its own short- and longterm economic priorities. Bonaire is focusing on sustainable tourism and infrastructure development, aiming to promote tourism in an environmentally responsible way while improving roads, ports, and other essential facilities.
St. Eustatius is prioritizing the development of its cultural and historical heritage to boost tourism and drive economic growth.
Saba is concentrating on strengthening eco-tourism and expanding its port, with the goal of enhancing accessibility and logistics while preserving its unique natural environment.
The implementation of these plans is partially supported by Regio Deals, which provide targeted funding for regional development.
Discussions with businesses, government agencies, and civil society organizations have identified five key themes for economic development: better access to banking services and financing, improved connectivity and infrastructure, lower transportation expenses and reduced regulatory burdens, a well-functioning labour market, and further digitalisation and access to data.
Economic development in the autonomous countries — Aruba, Curacao, and St. Maarten — is a national responsibility, but the Netherlands provides support through various initiatives. For small and medium enterprises, the MKB Credit Guarantee Scheme aims to improve financing opportunities.
The “Landspakketten” agreements focus on enhancing education to better match labour market needs. Infrastructure investments on St. Maarten include projects funded by the World Bank Trust Fund for Reconstruction, which supports economic recovery following Hurricane Irma.
On Curacao, the Dutch government is collaborating on developing a green hydrogen economy, leveraging renewable energy sources for new economic opportunities. Additionally, all three autonomous countries receive technical and financial support from the Caribbean Regional Technical Assistance Centre CARTAC.
Food security remains a major challenge for all six islands, as they rely heavily on food imports, making them vulnerable to price fluctuations and supply chain disruptions. To address this, the Dutch government has allocated 24 million euros to strengthen food security and reduce import dependency.
A coordinator has been appointed to assess the most effective approach for sustainable and innovative solutions, with implementation set to begin after the summer.
On April 16, the House of Representatives’ Committee on Kingdom Relations will hold a debate with State Secretary Szabo and Minister Beljaarts on economic development and self-sufficiency in the Caribbean parts of the Kingdom.
The Daily Herald.