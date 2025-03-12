Dutch more positive about islands than often assumed

Dr. Wouter Veenendaal, Professor of Kingdom Relations and Associate Professor of Comparative Political Science at Leiden University, delivered his inaugural lecture on Monday. Sitting in the centre of the bench on the left is Professor Francio Guadeloupe, President of the University of St. Martin in Philipsburg.
The Dutch public has a much more positive attitude toward the Caribbean islands of the Kingdom than is often believed. A new opinion study by Wouter Veenendaal, Professor of Kingdom Relations at Leiden University, reveals that many Dutch people feel the Netherlands has a moral duty to support the islands and that financial aid should continue.
For the first time in over a decade, public opinion on Aruba, Curacao, St. Maarten, Bonaire, Saba and St. Eustatius has been surveyed. The findings contrast sharply with a 2015 poll conducted by Maurice de Hond on behalf of the far-right Party For Freedom PVV party. That survey asked a single question about the islands’ independence, stating that “financial mismanagement and/or fraud regularly occur” in the Caribbean territories. Based on that poll, the PVV concluded that most Dutch citizens wanted to sever ties with the islands.
However, this new study, which surveyed 2,843 respondents, paints a different picture. A majority of Dutch people believe that the islands should continue receiving financial support. Nearly 70% think Dutch schools should pay more attention to Kingdom Relations. There is no majority support for the islands’ independence.
According to researcher Veenendaal, the Dutch are far more positive about the Caribbean territories than commonly assumed. “Many people believe that most Dutch citizens share the PVV’s views,” he said. “That idea has crept in over time.”
The PVV has historically taken a hardline stance on the Caribbean islands, once describing them as a “corrupt den of thieves” and even proposing to sell them on the online marketplace Marktplaats for one euro. This rhetoric sparked major concerns in the Caribbean when PVV member Zsolt Szabo was appointed State Secretary for Kingdom Relations last year.
The study also found that three-quarters of respondents admitted to having little knowledge of the relationship between the Netherlands and its Caribbean territories. Additionally, 40% incorrectly believed that Caribbean residents can vote in Dutch parliamentary elections.
A lack of awareness is also evident in the survey results, as at least a quarter of respondents had no opinion on many questions. Despite this, a large majority believes that the Netherlands has a moral responsibility toward the islands. Most respondents also support equal social benefits for residents of Bonaire, Saba and St. Eustatius, comparable to those in the European Netherlands.
Despite these opinions, significant differences in social benefits persist between the Caribbean municipalities and the European Netherlands. Residents of Bonaire, Saba and Statia receive fewer housing and healthcare allowances, and their pensions, welfare and unemployment benefits are lower. Meanwhile, the cost of living on the islands is about 15 times higher than in the Netherlands.
The Schoof government has taken little action to address these disparities. According to Veenendaal, there is currently little political engagement with the Caribbean territories, even though his research indicates that many Dutch citizens value a strong relationship with the islands. “Almost everyone believes that the Netherlands should continue to play a role there,” he said.
The Daily Herald.