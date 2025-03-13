Talent Development Programme Caribbean Netherlands kicks off

The Talent Development Programme Caribbean Netherlands (TOP CN) has officially launched. TOP CN is a one-year work and training programme especially for recently graduated professionals with roots on Bonaire, St. Eustatius, or Saba.

Trainees who participate in TOP CN will work at a government organisation like the Public Entity or the Rijksdienst Caribisch Nederland. The vacancy for the first batch of TOP trainees has opened. The target start date for this group of trainees is 1 July 2025.

TOP CN programme

TOP CN centres on working and learning. TOP trainees can count on a job that suits them, professional supervision, a wide range of training courses and workshops, and a community of trainees in the Caribbean Netherlands. And the most important thing: TOP trainees have the prospect of structural placement at one of the government organisations.

Retrieving and retaining local talent

The TODP CN programme specifically targets island children who are motivated to return to their island no more than two years after having completed their Higher Professional Education (HBO) or University Education (WO) studies. By bringing this young talent back to the islands, the TOP CN programme contributes to sustainable impact and strengthening the execution power in the Caribbean Netherlands.

Applying for TOP traineeship

Are you or do you know a suitable candidate for the TOP traineeship? Applications are open up until Wednesday 2 April. For more information go to www.topcn.nl/en

