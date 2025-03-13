Total Lunar Eclipse Visible Friday morning 

Tonight, skywatchers in the Caribbean Netherlands will witness a spectacular total lunar eclipse. This phenomenon occurs when the Moon passes fully into Earth’s shadow, taking on a striking reddish hue.

The eclipse begins at 01:09 AM with a partial phase, gradually darkening the Moon. By 02:25 AM, the Moon will be completely eclipsed, reaching its peak at 03:00 AM, when it will appear as a glowing copper-red disk in the night sky. The total eclipse lasts until 03:32 AM, after which the Moon will slowly reemerge from the shadow. The partial eclipse phase ends at 04:48 AM, and by 06:00 AM, the Moon will have returned to its normal appearance.

While this lunar eclipse is visible worldwide, the total phase will be best seen across North and South America. In regions like Asia, Australia, and parts of Africa, only a partial eclipse will be visible.

The Moon’s reddish glow, often called a “blood moon,“ is caused by sunlight filtering through Earth’s atmosphere. As shorter wavelengths scatter, red light reaches the Moon, creating its eerie yet beautiful appearance.

Don’t miss this rare celestial event!