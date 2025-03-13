Total Lunar Eclipse Visible Friday morning 

March 13, 2025 Leave a comment

Tonight, skywatchers in the Caribbean Netherlands will witness a spectacular total lunar eclipse. This phenomenon occurs when the Moon passes fully into Earth’s shadow, taking on a striking reddish hue.

Unlike a total solar eclipse, you can look at a total lunar eclipse. with your naked eye.
Photo: william west/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

The eclipse begins at 01:09 AM with a partial phase, gradually darkening the Moon. By 02:25 AM, the Moon will be completely eclipsed, reaching its peak at 03:00 AM, when it will appear as a glowing copper-red disk in the night sky. The total eclipse lasts until 03:32 AM, after which the Moon will slowly reemerge from the shadow. The partial eclipse phase ends at 04:48 AM, and by 06:00 AM, the Moon will have returned to its normal appearance.

While this lunar eclipse is visible worldwide, the total phase will be best seen across North and South America. In regions like Asia, Australia, and parts of Africa, only a partial eclipse will be visible.

The Moon’s reddish glow, often called a “blood moon, is caused by sunlight filtering through Earth’s atmosphere. As shorter wavelengths scatter, red light reaches the Moon, creating its eerie yet beautiful appearance.

Don’t miss this rare celestial event!

Talent Development Programme Caribbean Netherlands kicks off

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Saba News team
© Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved

Saba News