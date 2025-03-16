“Handmade on Saba” celebrates Second Anniversary

Handmade on Saba, the retail outlet for the Creative Hands Saba Foundation, proudly celebrated its second anniversary this week on Breadline Plaza in Windwardside. The event brought together local artists, supporters, and community members to honor the shop’s role in promoting and sustaining Saba’s vibrant artistic community.

President Anna Keene expressed her gratitude in a heartfelt speech, thanking the island government and local community for their continuous support. “Handmade on Saba is home to nearly 20 talented local artists,” she shared. “From vibrant paintings to beautiful pottery, handmade jewelry to local jams and rums, stunning graphics to delightful books—each piece tells a story of Saba’s rich culture and diverse creativity. And with every purchase, you support local artists.”

Keene also took a moment to give a special thank you to shopkeeper Helen Johnson, a worker from the Saba Reach Foundation. “Without her dedication and friendly smile, the shop would not be successful,” she said. “none of this would have been possible without her.”

The anniversary celebration featured a meet-and-greet with artists, along with snacks and drinks generously donated by local restaurants, bars, and shops. A highlight of the event was the introduction of Deep Dive Brewery’s locally brewed beer in cans for the first time. Brewer Tim Schwenk proudly presented the new release, featuring can artwork by a local artist. “This is just the beginning,” he noted. “We plan to release more flavors in cans throughout the year.”

Located in Breadline Plaza, Handmade on Saba is open on weekdays and Saturdays, offering a unique selection of locally crafted goods. The celebration concluded with a toast from Anna Keene and the artists, raising their glasses to many more years of supporting and showcasing Saba’s artistic talent.

For those looking to take home a piece of Saba’s creative spirit, Handmade on Saba is open on weekdays and Saturdays, to shop and support local artists.

Hand made on Saba