ZJCN launches campaign against domestic violence and child abuse

In recent weeks, Care & Youth Caribbean Netherlands (ZJCN) launched a powerful new campaign, Safe Together, Strong Together, aimed at combating domestic violence and child abuse across the region.

The campaign is designed to empower professionals—including social workers, teachers, and healthcare providers—to effectively implement the new Protection Code, which came into effect on January 1, 2025. To further support individuals in need, a dedicated advice helpline (0800-1414) has been established. This confidential service offers a safe space for callers to seek guidance, whether they are facing challenges at home or suspect family-related issues in their community. All calls are fully anonymous, ensuring privacy and security for those seeking help.

The initiative has garnered strong support from Commissioners Nina den Heyer (Bonaire), Reuben Merkman (St. Eustatius), and Eviton Heyliger (Saba), who actively participated in a series of meetings organized for both professionals and citizens. These events featured impactful speakers who shared personal stories of resilience and survival. Among them was Jolly van Beelen-Ferwerda, Director of Governor de Graaff School, who highlighted the importance of addressing these issues within educational settings. Additionally, actor and storyteller Archell Thompson, a survivor of child abuse, contributed to the campaign through an interactive theatre performance. His thought-provoking approach sparked meaningful conversations about domestic violence and child abuse, making the topic more accessible to diverse audiences.

Commissioner Reuben Merkman emphasized the campaign’s significance, stating, “This initiative marks a crucial step toward fostering a mindset shift in our community, particularly for the well-being of our youth. They are our future, and I am proud to contribute to creating a safer St. Eustatius where they can thrive.”

Jantine Homan, Head of the Social Domain at ZJCN, echoed this sentiment, adding, “Domestic violence and child abuse remain pressing issues in the Caribbean Netherlands. The Protection Code and the advice helpline are vital tools in supporting victims and bystanders, offering them a pathway to safety and guidance. ZJCN is proud to lead this campaign, which shines a light on the Protection Code, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to building a safer Caribbean Netherlands for all.”

Are you concerned about your safety or someone else’s, or do you have questions about the Protection Code? Please call: Saba: Domestic Safety Point via +599 416 6936/ 416 3053

ZJCN