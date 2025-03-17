Advancement in interlibrary cooperation between Saba, Statia and St. Maarten

The St. Maarten Library hosted representatives from Saba’s Queen Wilhelmina Library and St. Eustatius’ Gertrude Judson Bicentennial Public Library for a working visit from March 10 to 14. Sponsored by the National Library of the Netherlands, this initiative aimed to foster collaboration, resource-sharing, and digital integration among the island libraries.
During the visit, library professionals participated in knowledge exchange sessions focussed on improving information accessibility, enhancing community engagement, and expanding digital resources. A key highlight was the introduction of the OverDrive digital library and its Libby app, which will provide patrons across the three islands with greater access to e-books, audiobooks, and other digital materials.
The delegation engaged in in-depth sessions on managing digital library resources, project management for events, administrative tasks, and front- and back-office operations. They also explored best practices for acquisitions, cataloguing, labelling, and reporting using KOHA, an open-source integrated library system. St. Maarten Library staff shared expertise in these critical areas, enriching the exchange of knowledge.
“The visit to St. Maarten Library has been immensely beneficial. The exchange of knowledge and best practices will enable us to enhance our services and strengthen our libraries’ roles as vital community resources,” stated Tiffany Zagers, Director of Saba Library, and Rosabel Blake-Henry, Head Librarian of St. Eustatius Library.
They emphasised the benefits of interlibrary cooperation, offering patrons access to a shared catalogue and fostering literacy and learning throughout the region.
Representatives from the Ministry of Education, Culture, and Science (OCW) of the Netherlands, including Beena Ramlakhan, Coordinating Policy Advisor for Media, Libraries, and Language, and Policy Advisor Eveline Chaudron, commended the collaboration. They emphasised the potential for further cooperation among Dutch Caribbean islands and encouraged continued initiatives to strengthen library services.
On behalf of St. Maarten Library, Shirley Richardson, Circulation Head, and Francia Housen, Workshop Administrator, expressed enthusiasm for ongoing collaboration. “By deepening cooperation and ensuring accessibility and inclusivity in our services, we are strengthening library networks and community engagement across our islands.”
This initiative reaffirms the commitment of all three libraries to providing top-tier resources and fostering lifelong-learning opportunities. With continued collaboration, the libraries of Saba, St. Eustatius, and St. Maarten are well-positioned to enrich the educational and cultural landscapes of their respective communities.
The Daily Herald.