KMAR officer Vernisha Robinson welcomed back to Saba

Upon her arrival, Robinson was met with many cheers of celebration from family and friends and was presented with a bouquet by Island Governor Jonathan Johnson and Acting Island Governor Shamara Nicholson.

Robinson, who is the first Saban graduate of the new KMar training program, left Saba at the age of 19 in April of 2024. She ventured to the Netherlands for three months, and then to Bonaire for the remaining six months of her training to become a General Investigating Officer for the Caribbean Netherlands. Robinson, with her peers from Sint Eustatius and Bonaire, will be assigned to various locations within the KMar Caribbean Brigade in border control positions across the BES islands.

“The things I have accomplished so far were all built on hard work and driven by a dream,” stated Robinson. “I have always had a love for law, and taking this step to pursue a career with the KMar was one of the best things I could have ever done. I am very grateful for the support I have received from my mother and my community.”

PES congratulates Robinson on this achievement and wishes her success and fulfilment as she continues her journey with the KMar.

PES