Cabinet Delays Action on High Airfares to Saba and Statia

The Dutch cabinet will not take immediate action to lower high airfares between Sint Maarten and the islands of Saba and Sint Eustatius (Statia), Minister Tieman (Infrastructure and Water Management) told Parliament in response to questions from CDA MPs.

Although the government acknowledges that the air links serve an essential public function in a small market with only one provider and few alternatives, it plans to wait for the possible introduction of a Public Service Obligation (PSO). A PSO would allow the government to regulate ticket prices and flight frequency, but requires an amendment to the BES Aviation Act, submitted to Parliament on December 1, 2025. Implementation would take at least two years and funding has not yet been secured. Estimated annual subsidy costs range from $3.8 to $7.6 million, with updated figures expected in the second quarter of 2026.

In the meantime, no measures will be taken to reduce ticket prices. The ferry service between the islands will receive €1.5 million in government support for 2026 and 2027, but funding beyond that period is uncertain. Essential services such as medical care are covered through separate arrangements, including dedicated medical flights.