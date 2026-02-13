Customs Caribbean Netherlands: 35 Enforcement Findings in 2025

Customs Caribbean Netherlands made a strong impact in 2025, registering 35 enforcement findings aimed at combating crime, strengthening border security, and protecting public health and nature.

Illegal Cash Flows

Under the Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing (Prevention) Act BES (WWFT BES), 14 violations were recorded — all on Bonaire. Customs detected USD 209,545 in undeclared cash carried by travellers. Most cases resulted in administrative fines for failing to meet declaration requirements.

Drug Seizures

Customs established 11 narcotics-related findings under the Opium Act BES 1960. Seized substances included cannabis, hashish, and XTC:

Bonaire (9 cases): 2,770g cannabis, 59g hashish, 7.44g XTC

St. Eustatius (1 case): 96g cannabis

Saba (1 case): 0.25g cannabis

Weapons and Ammunition

A total of 7 findings were registered under the Firearms and Ammunition Act BES. Confiscated items included stun guns, pepper sprays, lipstick guns, knuckle dusters, and ammunition, with cases spread across all three islands.

Public Health and Environmental Protection

Customs also acted to safeguard health and biodiversity:

4 pharmaceutical violations , including products containing diclofenac and 192 sildenafil pills.

186.4 kg of pork intercepted under animal product import controls.

440 kg of queen conch (karko), a protected species, seized on Bonaire.

Looking Ahead

Through targeted inspections, modern detection tools, and close cooperation with partner agencies, Customs Caribbean Netherlands effectively managed border risks in 2025. The organisation will continue this focused enforcement approach in 2026

RCN