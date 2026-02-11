Air links to Saba and Statia becoming unaffordable, Members of Parliament demand swift action

Rapidly rising airfares between St. Maarten and the islands of Saba and St. Eustatius are putting daily life under severe pressure. That is according to Island Secretary Bram Strepel, who raised the alarm in a LinkedIn post. “The now unaffordable connectivity (more than $400 for a 12-minute flight) directly affects Saba and Statia in terms of quality of life, tourism, economy and healthcare.” The quote was prominently displayed alongside a photo accompanying Strepel’s post.

Political attention, but little urgency so far

The issue has now reached The Hague. Members of Parliament Heera Dijk (D66) and Tijs van den Brink (CDA) have submitted formal questions to the cabinet about the situation. They are pressing the government on how it intends to safeguard accessibility for the islands, particularly as the air connections fulfil a vital public function.

Strepel, however, says that despite this growing political focus, the sense of urgency remains insufficient. According to him, residents depend on these flights for access to medical care, education and work.

Visit bij Kingdom Relations committee planned

Attention in Parliament is expected to increase further in the coming months. The standing committee for Kingdom Relations has scheduled a visit to Saba in the near future. The soaring cost of air travel will almost certainly be discussed during meetings with island officials and local organisations.

Pressure on liveability and the economy

For the small Caribbean islands, air travel is often the only realistic way to reach hospitals, government offices or family members. High ticket prices also deter tourists, with direct consequences for hotels, restaurants and other local businesses.

Island authorities have therefore been calling for temporary measures while longer-term solutions, such as a public service obligation scheme or other forms of financial support are still being developed.

Whether the cabinet will announce concrete steps in the short term remains unclear. In the meantime, pressure on residents and businesses continues to mount.

Bes-Reporter.