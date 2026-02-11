SabaNews_Square_Small_transparent 200x200
Suggestions requested for the 2026 Saba Carnival

February 10, 2026

Dear Residents and Community of Saba,

We’re celebrating a milestone—the 50th Anniversary of Saba Carnival—and we want YOU to be part of shaping this historic event!

The Community Development and Culture Department invites you to share your ideas, memories, and suggestions to help make this celebration truly unforgettable. Your voice matters, and we’re excited to hear from you.

Please take a few minutes to complete our survey: https://forms.gle/zDAZTumkGpG8NSnPA

The survey closes on [date], so don’t wait!

Thank you for helping us honor our culture and create a celebration worthy of this special anniversary.

PES

